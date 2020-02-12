Laurentian Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$3.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective cut by Laurentian from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TVE. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

TVE traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.70. 818,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.90. The company has a market cap of $381.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$3.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$29,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$686,735.14. Also, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$67,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at C$296,400.60. Insiders have sold a total of 193,216 shares of company stock worth $361,357 over the last quarter.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

