Laurentian Lowers Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$2.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on YGR. CIBC reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

TSE YGR traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 million and a PE ratio of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$3.68.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

