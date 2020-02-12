LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.0218 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $181,441.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.03542682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00247601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00144213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 653,814,098 coins and its circulating supply is 321,301,717 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.