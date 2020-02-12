Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 607.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,866 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Lear worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lear by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,159,000 after purchasing an additional 412,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 603.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lear by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 180,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Shares of LEA opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $105.10 and a 52 week high of $159.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.