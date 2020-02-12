Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Leidos by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Leidos by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after buying an additional 1,116,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Leidos by 547.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. Leidos has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

