LHT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. LHT has a market cap of $2.19 million and $1,084.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. Over the last week, LHT has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003258 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

