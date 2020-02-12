LIFE (LIFE) One Day Volume Tops $8,344.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. LIFE has a market cap of $1.77 million and $8,344.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03511081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00260363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00144371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.