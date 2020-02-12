Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Life On Earth earned a news impact score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LFER traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,477. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Life On Earth has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

About Life On Earth

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. It sells its products through distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018. Life On Earth, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

