Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.04. 317,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.02. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Life Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.