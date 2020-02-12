Life Storage (LSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Life Storage to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LSI opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $106.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

