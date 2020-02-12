Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 79.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.