Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Linde worth $167,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 490.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,666,000 after purchasing an additional 423,130 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,180.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,902,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,198,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,173,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.80. 18,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.46 and its 200 day moving average is $199.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $163.89 and a 12-month high of $218.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.