Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) Short Interest Update

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 857,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of LGF.B traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 60,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,821. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Gordon Crawford purchased 122,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $1,110,294.98.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

