LiquidApps Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $366,330.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000354 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 142.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,026,083,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,739,255 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.