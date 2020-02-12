Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $133.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $100,431.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,700,581 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

