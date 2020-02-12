LiteDoge (LDOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $98,409.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 36.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, LiteDoge has traded up 4% against the dollar. LiteDoge has a market cap of $98,409.00 and $26.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,583.23 or 1.98325072 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000377 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.