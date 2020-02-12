Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share.

NYSE:LAD traded down $11.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.75. The stock had a trading volume of 897,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

