Lition (LIT) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $286,632.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, IDEX, Hotbit and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,396.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.02 or 0.02591368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.34 or 0.04542682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00798019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00903406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00117000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009761 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.44 or 0.00704838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.