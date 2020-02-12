Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Sells $740,000.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Meenal Sethna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $311,220.00.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.81. The company had a trading volume of 40,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after buying an additional 125,376 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 25.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

