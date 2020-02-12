Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $115,697.33 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,052.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.81. The company had a trading volume of 40,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,399. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.87.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on LFUS. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

