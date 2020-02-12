Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,185,000 after buying an additional 125,376 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 25.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $2,608,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $36,512.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,735 shares of company stock worth $13,291,867 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CL King increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cross Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.54. 2,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,399. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.80 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

