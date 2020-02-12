LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,606 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of LKQ worth $75,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 167,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 553,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,571. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

