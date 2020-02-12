Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Loblaw Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Loblaw Companies' analysis:

L traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$70.61. 397,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.70. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$63.01 and a 12 month high of C$76.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 4.6299998 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on L shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.86.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

