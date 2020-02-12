Lobstex Price Up 9.5% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $436,024.00 and $140,872.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00026338 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00203055 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037831 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000093 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,550,127 coins and its circulating supply is 18,550,115 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

