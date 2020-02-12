Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after acquiring an additional 151,338 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,122. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

