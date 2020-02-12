Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.70

Media headlines about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lockheed Martin earned a news sentiment score of 1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Lockheed Martin’s analysis:

Shares of LMT traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $436.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,122. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

