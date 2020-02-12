LockTrip Hits Market Cap of $8.04 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $25,575.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00005172 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00013853 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gatecoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network, Kucoin and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.