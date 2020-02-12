Loews (NYSE:L) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Loews (NYSE:L) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Loews earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Loews’ ranking:

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. 767,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. Loews has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Loews will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,899 shares of company stock worth $1,808,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

