Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 29.7% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $28.76 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Fatbtc, YoBit and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.13 or 0.03535991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00248466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00145789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,794,199 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Allbit, Fatbtc, DEx.top, Hotbit, Kucoin, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Binance, GOPAX, YoBit, Coinbe, Bitbns, Bittrex, DDEX, Upbit, Poloniex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

