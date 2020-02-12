Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPX. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of LPX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

