Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

LOW traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,647. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.04. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

