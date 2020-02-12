Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 178,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Lowe’s Companies worth $293,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 191,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.03. 2,726,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,105. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $125.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

