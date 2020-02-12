Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $113.04. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $125.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

