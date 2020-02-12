LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

GNSS opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45. LRAD has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 million, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.31.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Analysts expect that LRAD will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in LRAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

