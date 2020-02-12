LTO Network (LTO) Market Capitalization Tops $15.76 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and $6.17 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LTO Network has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.36 or 0.03561239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00248101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00142818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network's total supply is 453,398,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,635,493 tokens. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network.

The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

