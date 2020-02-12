Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $416.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) to announce $416.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.50 million and the highest is $420.00 million. Lumentum posted sales of $432.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,138.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 46,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,285,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $184,003.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,103.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,008. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $732,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 10,454.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

