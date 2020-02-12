Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Luminex in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 2,045 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $40,470.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,509,784.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 132,358 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,156,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

