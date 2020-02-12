Luna Coin (LUNA) Reaches Market Cap of $9,578.00

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Luna Coin has a total market cap of $9,578.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Luna Coin has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.03571360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00248346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00142933 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

