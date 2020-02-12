Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 218,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luna Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,890. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $254.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

