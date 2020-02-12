Lunes (LUNES) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $63,108.00

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Lunes coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and STEX. Lunes has a total market cap of $702,731.00 and $63,108.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lunes has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.03500140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00256157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00151238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About Lunes

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io.

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

