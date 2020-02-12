Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Short Interest Up 28.5% in January

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 393,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Lydall during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lydall by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 178,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lydall during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Lydall by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lydall by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LDL opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Lydall has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $370.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

