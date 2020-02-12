Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 327,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 82,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 144,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

CSCO stock opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

