LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Announces Earnings Results

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. LYFT updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

LYFT traded down $5.48 on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. 36,505,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. LYFT has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $415,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,342 over the last three months.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

