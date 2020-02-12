LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New Price Target at DA Davidson

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

LYFT stock traded down $5.48 on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. 35,824,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,823. LYFT has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18.

In other news, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 31,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,389,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LYFT by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,836,390,000 after buying an additional 25,416,234 shares in the last quarter. AH Equity Partners III Parallel L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at about $704,682,000. AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at about $472,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 2,285.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $218,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the second quarter valued at about $175,033,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

