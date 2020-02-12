LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.02.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. LYFT has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $88.60.

In other LYFT news, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,701,812.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,342.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 451.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

