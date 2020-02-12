LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to at Piper Sandler

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. UBS Group cut their price objective on LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on LYFT from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $5.48 on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. 35,824,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,823. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. LYFT has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $88.60.

In other LYFT news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $770,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,342 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LYFT by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416,234 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in LYFT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after buying an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LYFT by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after buying an additional 1,620,112 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in LYFT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,343,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

