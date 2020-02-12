LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $54.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

LYFT stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. 19,933,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LYFT has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $415,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,701,812.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,836,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416,234 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $158,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,112 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,343,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 670,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 452,401 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

