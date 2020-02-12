LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on LYFT to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.76.

LYFT opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18. LYFT has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LYFT by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of LYFT by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of LYFT by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

