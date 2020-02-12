LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of LYFT from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.76.

LYFT stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. LYFT has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 31,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,389,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,702,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LYFT by 451.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of LYFT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

