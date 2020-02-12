Lympo Market Cap Hits $3.44 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Fatbtc and IDEX. Lympo has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $40,622.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Kucoin, HADAX, IDEX, Allbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

